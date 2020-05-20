|
|
DUNCAN Kathleen formerly of Edina Court, Wisbech and Clovelly House, March passed away peacefully on 9th May 2020 at Aria Court Care Home, March aged 96 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late George (Jock), much loved Mother of Barry and Leon and a dear Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory for the RAF Benevolent Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 20, 2020