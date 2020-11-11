Home

Kathleen GASKIN

Kathleen GASKIN Notice
GASKIN

Kathleen Emily Doreen passed away peacefully on 29th October 2020 at her home aged 96 years. Beloved Wife of the late Joby, much loved Mum of Michael, David, Roger, Linda, Susan, Peter and Stephen, Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Auntie, Great Auntie and a good friend of many. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020
