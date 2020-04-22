Home

passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 15th April 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mum of Maureen and Heather and mother in law of Paul. A cherished nan of Ben, Jessica, Joe and Rhoda and great nan of Chloe, Cora, Frankie, Jackson, Florence and Phoebe. A private committal will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Donations in Katie's memory for North Brink Practice (Community Nurses) may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
