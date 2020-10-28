Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith CLARK

Notice Condolences

Keith CLARK Notice
CLARK

Keith

Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 19th October 2020 at The Peterborough City Hospital, Keith. Aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Daphne and a dearly loved father of Michelle, Keith & Warren. Much loved father in law of Robert, Dawn &Toni, devoted Grandfather of Tyler, Kierin & Erin, cherished brother of Ann & Ron (Deceased), a friend to many to all who new him and will be sadly missed. Due to government regulations sadly private Funeral. No flowers by request please but donations in memory of Keith for Arthur Rank Trust (Alan Hudson Centre) may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -