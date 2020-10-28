|
|
CLARK
Keith
Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 19th October 2020 at The Peterborough City Hospital, Keith. Aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Daphne and a dearly loved father of Michelle, Keith & Warren. Much loved father in law of Robert, Dawn &Toni, devoted Grandfather of Tyler, Kierin & Erin, cherished brother of Ann & Ron (Deceased), a friend to many to all who new him and will be sadly missed. Due to government regulations sadly private Funeral. No flowers by request please but donations in memory of Keith for Arthur Rank Trust (Alan Hudson Centre) may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020