CLAXTON
Ken
Aged 87 years of Wisbech St Mary formerly of Walpole St Peter. Peacefully on 21st October 2019 whilst in Kimberley Village Care Home, Long Sutton. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, devoted dad of Paul and Jane, a dear father-in-law, much loved grandad and a dear brother of Keith. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Kimberley Village Care Home' (please make cheques payable to Amber Arc Ltd) may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019