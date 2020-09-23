Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth BAKER

Notice Condolences

Kenneth BAKER Notice
BAKER

Kenneth William

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 13th September, 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, dearly loved father of Margaret, father-in-law of Barry, grandfather of Matthew and Emer and great grandfather of Dougie and Ciara. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday 30th September at 2:30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Kenneth for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs. PE15 9LT 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -