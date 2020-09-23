|
BAKER
Kenneth William
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 13th September, 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, dearly loved father of Margaret, father-in-law of Barry, grandfather of Matthew and Emer and great grandfather of Dougie and Ciara. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday 30th September at 2:30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Kenneth for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs. PE15 9LT 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020