HUMPHREY
Kenneth 'Ken' Hugh
Aged 104 years of Gedney Dyke. Peacefully on 14th February 2020 whilst in Holbeach Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Poppy, son of the late Hugh and Grace Humphrey (nee Elmer) of Walpole St.Peter, dear brother of Harold (killed in WW2), deeply loved father of Celia, grandpa of Tim and Matt and great grandpa of Charlotte, Thaleia, Hannah and Daisy. A funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Holbeach Hospital' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020