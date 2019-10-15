Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Kenneth Victor Peacefully on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at the North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, Ken, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice (Trafford Ward) North Cambs Hospital may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019
