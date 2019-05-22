Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth WOODCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Ken" WOODCOCK

Notice Condolences

Kenneth "Ken" WOODCOCK Notice
Of March, passed away peacefully on 5th May 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis, much loved step father of Stephen and Caroline, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 31st May 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Dementia UK and The Stroke Association and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.