NICHOLS
Kester Laurence
Aged 85 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 14th November 2020 at his home with his family around him. Loving husband of Colleen, much loved dad of Beverley and her partner Steven, devoted grandad of Carl and Samantha, beloved great grandad of Chelsea, Harvey, Harry and Mason, a loving uncle and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family funeral service will be held at St Augustine's Church, Wisbech on Friday 27th November 20 at 12noon followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Flowers welcome or if desired donations for 'British Heart Foundation' may be given at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020