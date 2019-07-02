|
|
FRANCIS
Lawrence Jack 'Jack' Peacefully on 29th June at High Haven Care Home, Downham Market, Jack formely of Upwell, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary and a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Wednesday 17th July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Blind Veterans Association may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019