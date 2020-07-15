Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard CALLABY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard CALLABY

Notice Condolences

Leonard CALLABY Notice
CALLABY Leonard George 'Lennie'

passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 3rd July 2020, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Janet, loving father to Michael, dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Lennie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 21st July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Head to Toe Charity (Community Respiratory team) may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -