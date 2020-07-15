|
|
CALLABY Leonard George 'Lennie'
passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 3rd July 2020, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Janet, loving father to Michael, dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Lennie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 21st July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Head to Toe Charity (Community Respiratory team) may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020