QUINCE
Leonard 'Len' Arthur
Aged 88 years of Wisbech St Mary Peacefully on 30th June 2020
at his home. Beloved husband of Pam, much loved father of Peter and Valerie, a dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Len will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Sadly a family only service will take place at Wisbech St Mary Parish Church, on Friday 10th July 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Len's memory for 'The Rosebank Centre' Wisbech may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020