Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
14:00
Wisbech St Mary Parish Church
Wisbech
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard QUINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard QUINCE

Notice Condolences

Leonard QUINCE Notice
QUINCE

Leonard 'Len' Arthur

Aged 88 years of Wisbech St Mary Peacefully on 30th June 2020

at his home. Beloved husband of Pam, much loved father of Peter and Valerie, a dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Len will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Sadly a family only service will take place at Wisbech St Mary Parish Church, on Friday 10th July 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Len's memory for 'The Rosebank Centre' Wisbech may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -