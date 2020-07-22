|
MARDLE
Lesley Frances died peacefully on Sunday 5th July 2020. Beloved wife of John, mother of Tim and Rob, nanna of Jack, Daisy and Leuan, mother-in-law of Michelle and Chiara and sister of Lyndon. Lesley was so passionate about her job as Headteacher of the Nene School Wisbech and quite brilliant at her favourite pastime of performing on many a stage as an accomplished actor and performer. Lesley will be sadly and deeply missed by family and countless friends. For us all she will forever be our Les. By request no flowers please. All donations to be made to the Alan Hudson Centre Wisbech c/o W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech, PE13 1HP. Tel: 01945 584512 Due to current circumstances, we respectfully ask you not to attend the funeral service.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020