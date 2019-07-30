Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Lilian MILLER

Notice Condolences

Lilian MILLER Notice
MILLER

Lilian

Peacefully, on the 19th July, 2019, at home, in Terrington St Clement, after an extremely short illness. Beloved wife of Alan, devoted mum to Fiona and son-in-law Francis and second mum to Mike. A wonderful friend and guiding light to many whose lives she touched, particularly Malcolm, Darren and John. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at 3:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit - QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019
