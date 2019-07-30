|
|
MILLER
Lilian
Peacefully, on the 19th July, 2019, at home, in Terrington St Clement, after an extremely short illness. Beloved wife of Alan, devoted mum to Fiona and son-in-law Francis and second mum to Mike. A wonderful friend and guiding light to many whose lives she touched, particularly Malcolm, Darren and John. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at 3:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit - QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019