Alan, Fiona, Francis and Mike would like to thank everyone who joined them to celebrate Lilian's life at Mintlyn Crematorium on 5th August. The many cards and messages of condolence have been a great comfort at this sad time. Thank you so much to Verne Lee, Marion Swinburn and Malcolm Steed for their contributions to the service, and a special thank you to Jessica Berners for playing Lilian's chosen music so beautifully on the cello. Our heartfelt thanks go to the Virtual Ward Team, the Swifts, the Community Nurses, and Andrew Thornalley and all the staff at Thornalley Funeral Services. We were overwhelmed with the donations for the QEH Breast Cancer Care Unit made at the service and online, and the total to date is £800.00. Please accept this as our only, but very sincere acknowledgement. Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices