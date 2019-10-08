|
Passed away peacefully in Swan House Care Home on Thursday 3rd October 2019. Widow of the late Albert Savage. Lillian is survived by her son Tony and daughter Linda and is a much loved nan, great-nan and nan nan to Elissa Lilly. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 21st October 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare (inc J.H. Landin & Son) 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs, PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019