HALL Lily In Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon on the 4th September 2019, aged 91 years. Now at peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Jennifer, mother-in-law of Richard, dear gran of David and Caroline. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday, 7th October 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019