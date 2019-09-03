Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:15
St Peter's Church
Interment
Following Services
Eastwood Cemetery
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda CANHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda CANHAM

Notice Condolences

Linda CANHAM Notice
CANHAM Linda Of March, passed away suddenly on 20th August 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 62 years. A dearly loved mum of Anna, Christopher and Kerry and a dear daughter, mother-in-law, grandma, sister and beloved friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 1.15pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Breast Cancer Now may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.