CANHAM Linda Of March, passed away suddenly on 20th August 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 62 years. A dearly loved mum of Anna, Christopher and Kerry and a dear daughter, mother-in-law, grandma, sister and beloved friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 1.15pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Breast Cancer Now may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019