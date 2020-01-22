|
HILL
Linda
Aged 72 years of Wisbech. Suddenly but peacefully on 5th January 2020 at her home. Beloved wife for 54 years of Ray, devoted mum of Dean, dear mother-in-law of Julie, much loved nan of Christopher, Lucy and Megan. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between MAGPAS and Peterborough Lions may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020