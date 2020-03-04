|
|
JACKSON
Linda
Died peacefully on 14th February 2020 aged 71 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Alan, much loved Mum of Teresa, Tracie and Kevin. Grandmother and Great Grandmother, she will be sadly missed but always in our memories and forever in our hearts. Service to take place at Gorleston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 10.00am. Flowers welcome c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 154 High Street, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6RB
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020