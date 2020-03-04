Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00
Gorleston Crematorium

Linda JACKSON

Notice Condolences

Linda JACKSON Notice
JACKSON

Linda

Died peacefully on 14th February 2020 aged 71 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Alan, much loved Mum of Teresa, Tracie and Kevin. Grandmother and Great Grandmother, she will be sadly missed but always in our memories and forever in our hearts. Service to take place at Gorleston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 10.00am. Flowers welcome c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 154 High Street, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6RB
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -