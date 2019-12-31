Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30
St Marys Church
Welney
CAGE

Lionel Edgar (Johnny)

Peacefully on 13th December 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Lionel Edgar (Johnny), of Welnet, aged 90 Years.

Much loved Uncle will be sadly missed by all who new him. Funeral service St Marys Church, Welney on Tuesday 7th January at 12.30pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for E.A.C.H. may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019
