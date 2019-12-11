Home

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Lois of Wisbech, passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey and a dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cats Protection, may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019
