Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
BARTON Lorraine Alix formerly of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully on 9th August 2020, aged 54 years. Loving Partner of the late Dean, youngest Daughter of Mr and Mrs B H Barton, dearly loved Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Great-Aunt and a dear friend of many. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place on Friday 4th September 2020. Flowers or donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020
