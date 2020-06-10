Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
Fenland Crematorium
Maisie WILSON

Ann passed away peacefully on 30th May 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Chas, dearly loved mum of Steven (dec), Wayne and Kevin, a much loved Nan, Great-Nan, Sister and a friend to many. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time her funeral service is to be attended by Ann's immediate family only on the 15th June at Fenland Crematorium. Ann's family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support at this sad time. Family flowers only, and donations in her memory may be made to Alan Hudson Centre. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020
