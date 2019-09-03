|
BURROWS
Malcolm
'Mac'
Aged 90 years of Wisbech St Mary. Peacefully on 29th August 2019 whilst in Stamford Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, beloved uncle, great-uncle and a much loved brother-in-law. A funeral service will be held at Wisbech St Mary Church, on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal in Wisbech St Mary Cemetery. Flowers welcome, or if desired, donations, for 'Parson Drove Surgery' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019