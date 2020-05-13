Home

W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Committal
Private
Mintlyn Crematorium
Margaret BROWN

Margaret BROWN Notice
BROWN Margaret 'Maggie'

Passed away at North Cambs Hospital on 1st May 2020, aged 75. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Devoted mother of Justin, James and Becky. Mother-in-law to Kristy & Nat. Treasured nanny of Kieran, Owen, Amber, Chloe and Oscar as well as a great friend to many Due to current restrictions a private family committal will be held on 27th May at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Any donations received in her memory will be given to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (Alan Hudson Day Care Centre). All enquiries to W Bailey & Son, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020
