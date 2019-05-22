|
Peacefully at her home with her husband and friend beside her. Margaret Louise sadly passed away on Thursday 9th May 2019. Loving wife of Micheal. Beloved mum of Andrew and the late Gary, and a friend to many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 24th May 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory for Broad Oaks may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services, 27 High Street, Chatteris PE16 6BQ. Tel: 01354 696740
No black to be worn.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019