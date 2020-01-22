Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
Margaret MACKENDER
MACKENDER

Margaret of Doddington passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 aged 70 years. Dearly loved Wife of Barry, much loved Mum of Susan and Alison, Mother-in-law of Stephen, devoted Nanny of Annabel, Edward, Benjamin and Thomas and Great Nan of Alyssa and Tyler. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
