Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Horn) MILLER

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Horn) MILLER Notice
Formerly of Wimblington, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 7th May 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Keith, much loved Mum of Sally Anne, Mandy and Garry, Mother-in-law of Peter, devoted Grandma of William, Alexander, Harrison, Ellie and Morgan and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Wimblington on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in Wimblington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.