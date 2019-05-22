|
|
Formerly of Wimblington, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 7th May 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Keith, much loved Mum of Sally Anne, Mandy and Garry, Mother-in-law of Peter, devoted Grandma of William, Alexander, Harrison, Ellie and Morgan and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Wimblington on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in Wimblington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019