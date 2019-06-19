Home

Margaret MORTLOCK

Margaret MORTLOCK Notice
MORTLOCK
Margaret
Of March, passed away suddenly on 4th June 2019 at her home, aged 86 years. Devoted wife of Neil, adored mum of Anne, John and Jane, mother-in-law of Sandra and John, treasured grandma of James and Naomi, great-grandma of Emilia and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, March on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 1.30pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for St Mary's Church, March may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019
