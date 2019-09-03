Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Margaret MOTT

Margaret MOTT Notice
MOTT

Margaret Irene Emily

Peacefully at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech on Friday 23rd August 2019, Margaret, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Neville. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, 11.30am. Donations if desired for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
