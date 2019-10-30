Home

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Margaret PORTER

Notice Condolences

Margaret PORTER Notice
PORTER

Margaret Ann

After Long illness bravely borne on 18th October 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Margaret of Outwell. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, dear mum of Andrew and Jo, mother in law of Stuart and a much loved Nan of Ryan, James, Alfie, Harry and a loved Sister and Friend to many. Funeral Service Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 11th November at 10.45am. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Care may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019
