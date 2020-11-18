|
|
RICHARDSON
Margaret Patricia
Aged 89 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 9th November 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn with her family around her. Much loved wife of Den, beloved mum of Susan, Melanie, Tracey, and Kerry, mother in law of Chris, Eamonn and Adrian, dear nan and great nan, a dear sister of Janet, and the late Colin, Peter and Tony. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March today Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Salvation Army - Wisbech Branch' may be given at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020