Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret RICHARDSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON

Margaret Patricia

Aged 89 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 9th November 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn with her family around her. Much loved wife of Den, beloved mum of Susan, Melanie, Tracey, and Kerry, mother in law of Chris, Eamonn and Adrian, dear nan and great nan, a dear sister of Janet, and the late Colin, Peter and Tony. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March today Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Salvation Army - Wisbech Branch' may be given at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -