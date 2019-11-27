|
NUTTER Marguerite Doreen on Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 77 years. Devoted wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Mark and Julian, devoted nanny to Joshua, Ella, Mollie, Keagan and Jaime. A dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Chatteris, on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11.15am, followed by interment at the Parochial Cemetery, New Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Marguerite will be for East Anglian Air Ambulance and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019