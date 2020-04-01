|
WESTWOOD
Marguerite (Marg)
of March passed away peacefully on 23rd March 2020 at Rose Lodge Wisbech aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Terry, much loved Mum of Michael, Mother-in-law of Jane, devoted Nan of Luke, Adam and his partner Hannah and a dear Aunt, Great Aunt and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020