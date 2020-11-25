Home

Marian RAWLING

Marian RAWLING Notice
RAWLING

Marian Jessie (née Cousins)

Peacefully passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on 14th November 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Wolsey, Treasured mum to Rosalyn, Owen and Vanessa and a much loved and cherished grandma and great grandma. Marian will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service shall take place on Monday 7th December 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are for the Royal British Legion. Sadly due to the current circumstances the family respectfully ask that only close family attend the service. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son Funeral Directors. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020
