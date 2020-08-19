|
|
ROPER
Marie Elizabeth Pearl
passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 12th August 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mum of Paul (deceased), Paula and Karl (deceased) and mother in law of Kieron. A cherished nan to Stacie, Shane and Karla and a good friend to many. The funeral will be held at St Augustine's Church on 27th August at 1.45pm followed by committal at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Flowers or donations for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk and follow the Memory Giving link.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020