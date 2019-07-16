|
|
SPINKS
Marilyn
Aged 69 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 6th July 2019, whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Devoted sister of Jenny, Stanley, Judy, Penny and Kay, dear sister-in-law of Alan, Stephen, and Allan, much loved aunt and great-aunt. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all her many friends and all who knew and loved her. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Trinity Methodist Church, Wisbech at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Save the Children' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 16, 2019