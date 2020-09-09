Home

FOVARGUE

Marion of March, passed away peacefully on 23rd August 2020 at her home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Wife of Martin, much loved Mum of Andrew and Karen, Mother-in-law of Michelle and Jeremy, devoted Nanny of Matthew, Emma, Lula and Gracie and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Myeloma UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 9, 2020
