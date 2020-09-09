|
FOVARGUE
Marion of March, passed away peacefully on 23rd August 2020 at her home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Wife of Martin, much loved Mum of Andrew and Karen, Mother-in-law of Michelle and Jeremy, devoted Nanny of Matthew, Emma, Lula and Gracie and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Myeloma UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 9, 2020