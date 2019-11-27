Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
of Outwell, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Friday 15th November 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Claude and much loved and adored mum of Jayne, Julie, Richard, and Jonathan. A dearly loved mother-in-law of Kevin, Paula, and Elaine. A devoted and loving nan and great-nan who held our hands for just a while but in our hearts forever. Funeral Service to be held on Monday 2nd December 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory for East Anglian Ambulance Service may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
