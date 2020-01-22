|
|
|
BARRETT
Marjorie
Jayne, Julie, Richard, Jonathan and families would like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts, cards and messages of support on the sad loss of a much loved and devoted Mum, Nan and Great Nan. Thank you to all those who attended her funeral. Special thanks to Daphne Calvert who conducted the heartfelt service and A R Clingo Funeral Directors for their professional and caring services. A sincere thank you for donations made in Marge's memory to East of England Ambulance Service.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020