Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn
Marjorie BURBRIDGE Notice
BURBRIDGE

Marjorie Brenda

(née Roberts)

Of Emneth passed away peacefully on Sunday 13th September 2020 aged 88 years. Devoted wife of the late Bernard. Much loved mother of John and Glenda. Mother-in-law of Ian. Loving grandmother of Lucy, Eloise, Rhys, Emma and Leo. Great grandmother of Isla. A private family funeral service will take place on Monday 5th October 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn, 12.15pm. Flowers and donations if desired for The East Of England Air Ambulance may be sent c/o A. R. Clingo, Pinfold Lodge, Pinfold House, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020
