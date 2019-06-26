Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie CARTER

Notice Condolences

Marjorie CARTER Notice
CARTER Marjorie Lily 'Marj'

Of Manea, passed away suddenly on 12th June 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Norman, much loved Mum of David, Peter and Judy and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Nicolas Church Manea on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in Manea Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.