|
|
CARTER Marjorie Lily 'Marj'
Of Manea, passed away suddenly on 12th June 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Norman, much loved Mum of David, Peter and Judy and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Nicolas Church Manea on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in Manea Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 26, 2019