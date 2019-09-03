Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
16:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie EDWARDS

Notice Condolences

Marjorie EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS

Marjorie Josephine

(nee Muffett and Wright)

'Madge'

Sadly passed away on 27th August 2019, at home with her family around her, aged 80. Loving mum of Marlene, Debbie (deceased), Robert and Julie. Devoted nan, cherished sister and friend to many. Madge will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 12th September 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.