|
|
EDWARDS
Marjorie Josephine
(nee Muffett and Wright)
'Madge'
Sadly passed away on 27th August 2019, at home with her family around her, aged 80. Loving mum of Marlene, Debbie (deceased), Robert and Julie. Devoted nan, cherished sister and friend to many. Madge will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 12th September 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019