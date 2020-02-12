Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
EDWARDS

Marjorie Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 4th February 2020, surrounded by her boys. Loving mum to Stephen, Peter, Donny and John, mum-in-law to Jane, Angie and Paula, and cherished nan Marge to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Her funeral service is to take place at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Monday 17th February at 10.30am, and her family respectfully request brighter colours are worn for this celebration of her life. Family flowers only please. Donations for The Kidney Fund 42332 (QEH Renal Dept) may be made at the service.All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020
