GILBEY
Marjorie
Aged 95 years of Wisbech formerly of March. Peacefully on 26th September 2020 at her home in Orchard House Care Home. Wife of the late Bernard, beloved mum of Christina, much loved aunt and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Alzheimer's Society' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020