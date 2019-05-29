|
|
RANSOM
Marjorie
Peacefully at Hickathrift House on May 10th 2019. Widow of Mervyn Shipp and Ted Ransom. Much loved mother of Jean and Jackie, mother-in-law to Phil and Ian. A cherished nana and great nana. Her Funeral Service will be held on June 4th at 1.45pm at
Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn. Family flowers only. Donations to the Hickathrift Residents fund and Upwell Health Centre can be made at the service or sent to the funeral director, Coop Funeralcare, 23 High Street Wisbech, PE13 1DE Tel: 01945 463466
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019