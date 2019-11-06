Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
More Obituaries for Mark FISHER
Mark FISHER

Notice Condolences

Mark FISHER Notice
FISHER Mark of March, passed away unexpectedly on 25th October 2019 at Royal Papworth Hospital, aged 59 years. Dearly loved Husband of Wendy, much loved Dad of Tim, Jay and Jack and a dear Son, Son-in-law, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
