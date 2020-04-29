|
JARMAN Marlene of March, passed away peacefully on 16th April 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Stan, much loved Mum of Lynn and the late Neil, devoted Nan of Gary, Stacey, Shaun and his wife Sam, Great-Nan of Ethan and Lucian, Sister of Pam and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for the Stroke Association may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020